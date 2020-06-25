Shorter series of Strictly Come Dancing to air this year, BBC says

Strictly Come Dancing WILL go ahead this year, the BBC has confirmed. However, we do have some bad news about this year's series.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided that Strictly will have a shorter series this year. The BBC has decided to limit the show's run to help protect the cast and crew of the popular dance show.

They stated, "The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year.

“To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around Covid-19, this year’s series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual."

“The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course," they explained.

According to BBC Newsbeat, "The group dances, performed by the professionals, will all be pre-recorded in August. The dancers will self-isolate together for two weeks so they can do this."

They have yet to confirm how many celebrities will take part this year, but we're hoping to see Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing return after he was forced to leave last year due to an injury.

Pro-dancers returning include Oti Mabuse, Giovanni Pernice, Amy Dowden, Gorka Marquez, Janette Manrara, Aljaž Škorjanec, Nadiya Bychkova, Neil Jones, Karen Hauer, Graziano Di Prima, Luba Mushtuk, AJ Pritchard, Katya Jones, Johannes Radebe, Nancy Xu, Anton Du Beke and Dianne Buswell.

AJ Pritchard and Kevin Clifton quit the show earlier this year.