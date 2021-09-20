Shopping local: Our favourite ring selections from Ireland’s best craft jewellers

There is no accessory that we love more than dainty and delicate rings. Sparkling, eye-catching and generally just a beautiful and glam accessory, they level up every look, elevating it from meh to amazing.

We’ve checked out some of Ireland’s cutest craft shops and jewellery crafts makers to see what stunning designs our home grown talent had on offer and we’ve found eight stunning handmade rings that are all €100 or less! Delicate daisies and chunky moon stones – we have a ring to suit every taste in this selection! Browse our choices and check out our locally made jewellery to update your trinket tray this fall!

This stunning night moon silver ring is the perfect piece for anyone who feels connected to their inner witch! As with all of deBláca jewellery this night moon ring is inspired by the art of Mairead and is reflective of her childhood. Designed in Ireland and reflective of nights along the Wild Atlantic Way and the Ancient East, Night Moon captures the surface of the moon on a clear night. Growing up in county Cork, Mairead has memories of clear nights full of shooting stars and observing the ever-changing moon.

This is actually a second hand piece being sold by Silver Phoenix and it’s a cool, modern take on the traditional claddagh ring. Set with 9ct yellow gold, this onyx stone ring is a dark and stormy everyday wear ring that has its own unique presence, elegance and beauty. A mysterious piece for a strong woman, we’re loving this unusual and striking heart-shaped ring.

Find timeless shimmer and shine that's always on trend with this easy to wear rose gold plated ring. This is a staple piece that will enhance your style and is a truly unique find for your jewellery collection. The clear and yellow stone setting means it works in any season and the contemporary design makes for an intriguing shape and playful style. Catch eyes with this shining beauty!

The Helio ring is a piece that naturally draws the eye with its beautifully simple yet dramatic look. Proof that minimal is not boring, it has a polished finish that reflects the light beautifully. The contemporary design is perfect for updating your everyday lookand is also available in sterling silver, gold vermeil and solid 9ct gold. A natural, pleasing shape, it has a galaxy-like feel to it that reminds us of the sun and stars!

This ring is far too easy to love! With classic cut shapes and unique gemstones to give the look of a vintage piece with great craftsmanship, this gorgeous stacking ring will look beautiful alongside the collection you’ve already got. The gold-plated brass holds the shining zirconia crystals to make for a stunning crowning piece to any collection! This is definitely one of our favourites from this selection!

This modern and minimal sterling silver expandable wrap ring is a stylish and contemporary statement piece. A shining finish means your ring will gleam and the open band design is adjustable, as when the ends are gently pushed together or pulled apart it can go up or down half a size. We love this one, because it almost remind us of a hug and would be such an elegant but personal gift for a friend or loved one.

This is definitely another favourite of ours! This 18ct gold-plated ring is a gorgeous summery piece that’s a stunning web of finely weaved gold that centers around a lapis lazuli stone. Known for its bright, summery blue colour, it contrasts beautifully with the gold and is nestled in an intricate flower or star-like shape that will instantly give you a youthful and carefree look.

This sterling silver Daisy Ring with 14ct beaten and domed gold centre, designed by the utterly talented Elena Brennan has many meanings. Innocence – especially with white daisies with yellow or pale centres. Purity – also shown by daisies that are as white as possible. New beginnings – daisies are often found in bouquets for new mothers or as gifts for children. True love – because each daisy flower is really two flowers blended together in harmony.

Each piece of Elena Brennan's sterling silver and gold Irish jewellery is designed handcrafted in her jewellery studio in Cavan, so you know you’re buying and supporting Irish.