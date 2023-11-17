Shop ‘til you drop with this festive VIP Shop & Stay break at Lawlor’s of Naas

Spread the joy of a Lawlor’s experience with a loved one this festive season. Choose from an assortment of experiences, whether it’s indulging in afternoon tea in the luxurious lobby, savouring a delectable dinner in the exquisite Vi’s restaurant or enjoying a relaxing overnight stay or maybe all three.

Located in the heart of Naas, Lawlor’s of Naas is the perfect base for your Christmas staycation. Naas is known for its great selection of independently owned boutiques including excellent menswear and accessories, making it a prime shopping destination. Only 20 minutes from Kildare Village and 35 minutes from Dublin City Centre, it’s an excellent base for any Christmas shopping excursion. All the convenience of the capital without the high accommodation prices!

For those last-minute gifts, Lawlor’s of Naas gift experiences can be emailed directly to the recipient. See the full details of all packages on offer here.

THE GIFT OF DINING AT LAWLOR’S OF NAAS

Experience the magic of Christmas at Vi’s Restaurant. Lawlor’s festive lunch and dinner options are a feast for the senses from the moment you step into the beautifully adorned dining space. Delight in a selection of traditional and contemporary dishes as you revel in the festive atmosphere. Whether you are joining us for a Christmas lunch with colleagues or friends, or a celebratory dinner, Vi’s Restaurant at Lawlor’s of Naas is the perfect setting to create memories with family and friends.

Afternoon tea is served Saturday & Sunday from 1pm to 3pm, €32.50pp or include bubbles for €42.50pp. Looking for a more intimate catch-up over the holidays? Look no further. Indulge in the warmth of the season with a festive afternoon tea, served with a side of sparkling prosecco. Reconnect with friends nestled in the cosy embrace of the Lawlor’s Lobby with the crackling fire casting a gentle glow.

CHRISTMAS STAY PACKAGES

Shop, Stay & Savour the Magic of Christmas

Embrace the joy and excitement of Christmas Shopping in the heart of Kildare. Escape to four-star Lawlor’s of Naas for stress-free shopping in the town centre with a choice of fabulous local boutiques just a stroll away from the front door. And for those more unusual gift ideas, the Naas Christmas Market will be open on Saturday 25 November and 2 December on Abbey Street, Naas.

From €204 for two adults sharing, this package includes: one-night stay with breakfast, dinner, and VIP shopping discount cards for hotel guests visiting Kildare Village and Newbridge Silverware as well as local boutiques.

Women’s Christmas

It's time to get together with friends, chat, relax and celebrate the official end of the Christmas season – Nollaig na mBan! Celebrate with the special women in your life at Lawlor’s of Naas with a relaxing night away and bubbly afternoon tea. The following day, enjoy a thrilling day at Naas Racecourse including Winter Ladies Day and top class racing.

From €284 for two adults sharing, this package includes: one night stay with breakfast, afternoon tea with prosecco in The Lobby (must be pre-booked), tickets for Naas Racecourse on 7th January 2024 and a complimentary room upgrade (subject to availability at booking stage)

Twixmas

We know how busy Christmas can be, so why not treat yourself to a well-deserved break between Christmas and New Year? Enjoy the opportunity to let someone else take on the hosting and catering duties. Unwind and relax by the warm, crackling open fire in the Lobby while sipping tea, coffee or warming winter drink. This is the ideal moment to let the festive whirlwind of Christmas settle and ease your way into the New Year’s Eve countdown.

From €428 for two adults sharing, this package includes: two night stay with breakfast, a delicious two-course evening meal for The Bistro @ Lawlor's with a glass of wine, tea and cake in our luxurious Lobby and more.

WINTER PACKAGES

Winter Warmer

Winter has definitely arrived so warm up this winter with a few days of relaxation and recharge your energy levels before, during and after the festive flurry with a cosy stay in Lawlor’s of Naas.

From €428 for two adults sharing, this package includes: two night stay with breakfast, a delicious two-course evening meal for The Bistro @ Lawlor's with a glass of wine, tea and cake in the luxurious Lobby and more.

Stay in Style, Rock’n’Rhythm

The ‘Stay in Style, Rock’n’Rhythm’ package is the perfect gift for the music enthusiast in your life which includes an overnight stay and pre-concert dinner for the ultimate getaway gift. Experience a perfect blend of entertainment and hospitality at Lawlor's of Naas with a fantastic selection of in-house events to choose from. Enjoy a pre-show bite to eat in Vi's Restaurant with its iconic bar and join the show after party in the main bar*.

From €289 your package includes: one night stay with breakfast for two people sharing, a pre-show two-course dinner served between 5.30pm and 7.30pm, two concert tickets and more. For the full list of eligible concerts, check out Lawlor’s website

*Live music in Lawlor's main bar every Saturday and Sunday 10pm to 12pm. Package is valid on event dates below as outlined on website

For more information on how to book, head to the Lawlor’s website at www.lawlors.ie