Sheridan Smith shares her journey to motherhood in new documentary

The Gavin and Stacey actress shares it all; the good, the bad and the ugly; in her new ITV documentary which follows her journey to becoming a mother for the very first time.

Sheridan Smith is no stranger to a mental health battle, and talks about it openly in the hour-long episode. It follows Sheridan and her fiancé, Jamie Horn, as they prepare for the birth of their first child, Billy, who arrived in May this year.

Not only does the camera follow her along to her first scans and prenatal classes, but it also joins her in therapy sessions, where she struggles to discover the root of her mental health problems.

In the trailer for the documentary, Sheridan describes the worries she’s feeling ahead of the birth of her son. “No-one knows really what's going on behind it all. The biggest worry is you've had mental health issues in the past, will it rear its ugly head again? Now I'm pregnant it feels like I've got a second chance at life.”

“I just hope I’m a good mum,” she insists emotionally.

We believe this documentary is going to be a must-watch for mums and mums-to-be, or for anyone who has ever struggled with their mental health. Sheridan’s journey is so raw and relatable for so many women near and far, that we’re sure it’s going to be a heartbreaking and empowering watch.

The award-winning actress gave us all hope when she described the first time her little boy smiled at her, saying, “[It] was more amazing and emotional even than the day he was born, because you suddenly think, ‘Oh my god – you love me back!’”.

“Suddenly all those sleepless nights and all that worry goes out the window. You look in those little eyes and the love you feel – it's like a connection I've never felt,” Smith lovingly described.

Make sure to tune into Sheridan Smith: Becoming Mum on ITV, Tuesday September 1 at 9pm.