SHE Styles: SHEmazing’s picks for the ultimate new season coat

It's officially the Autumn/Winter season, and the SHEmazing team have selected their must haves:

'This time of year fills me with joy. There’s just so much to love- Cosy jumpers, never-ending mugs of tea, crunchy leaves and strolls around an autumnal Dublin City. '

'However the main thing I love about the autumn is the style. The layers. The berry tones. The comfort. I feel ten times more confident in my A/W wardrobe than I do in summer. I prefer simple outfits like a striped top under a pinafore dress with brogues and my staple black Penneys tights (to hide my pasty pale legs.) My autumn wardrobe is never complete without the perfect coat. I spotted the winter coats in New Look a few weeks ago and feared for my bank card. The great thing about New Look is they cater for tiny people like me. I’m 5”2 so finding a winter coat that doesn’t trail along the ground can be tricky. Their petite range is an utter blessing.'

'I’m a proud size 14 and no brand fits me better than New Look. I haven’t stopped thinking of this divine burgundy longline coat since I spotted it. It’s classy and simple and burgundy is my go-to autumn colour. It’s the perfect way to add colour to your A/W wardrobe without straying away from your comfort zone.' – Kat O'Connor, SHEmazing writer

New Look Petite Burgundy Revere Collar Longline Coat €44.99

'I'm not obsessed with winter coats as so many are; I view mine as a more practical purchase (standing in a freezing train station at 7am is fun for no one) and prefer mine to be cosy and comfortable – akin to a 'blanket on the go' if you will.

This year, I've gone for something different – a faux fur jacket. Faux fur is everywhere this Autumn/Winter and I've never worn it. This ZARA pick at €74.95 has a nice subtle splash of colour, it doesn't swamp my petite frame (at only 5'2', I have to consider length and general jacket 'bulk'), oh and it has what I always require from a winter coat – a hood. Rain/sleet, do your worst. The coat may get wet, but my hair will not; a victory, no matter how you choose to look at it.' – Jennifer McShane, Mummypages Editor

Zara Hooded Coat €74.95

'If you look around, you’ll spot the corduroy domination. It seems to have exploded this season, and I ain’t complaining. I adore the look, and this coat incorporates it perfectly, along with the oversized trend that I hope sticks around forever. The coat is slick, cosy and chic. Throwing back to my time in Paris, throw a colourful scarf with this coat to give it that extra pop – and you’ll be strutting those pavements as if you were in the French capital.

Or if you’re not feeling your outfit, this coat is the ultimate throw-over to pull your look together and it will give you that confidence boost to own your style. On a practical level, you won’t have to suffer from the freezing cold for fashion for this badboy – You’ll actually be kept toasty. Winter is coming and and the fleecy inside will be that extra comfort you’ll need as we do battle with the elements.' – Sorcha McManigan, SHEmazing writer

Monki Corduroy Coat €70.00

'Autumn/Winter is just the best time of year IMO. It means cute jumpers, mini skirts over thick tights and of course, new boots and coat.

Although I most definitely cannot afford it, I really want American Apparel's unisex long wool coat. It comes in brown, black, navy – but I'm feeling the black. It's kinda shapeless, with wide shoulders and a velvet collar, but I just know it will make me feel like I could be dating Humphrey Bogart in a 1940's film noir. Fab.

If you like coats with a vintage feel, then this is for you. Plus, it's got the deepest pockets ever and that's perfect for me as I carry so much shit around. It can be notoriously difficult to source, but you can get l;ucky on the likes of Amazon, Depop and eBay.' Aoife Loughnane, SHEmazing writer

American Apparel Unisex Coat €249.99, various retailers.

'I am an outerwear fanatic through and through, and I'm all about experimentation when it comes to new season trends.Teddy bear coast are absolutely everywhere, but they normally come in 50 shades of beige. I'm loving New Look's offering of a set of teddy bear bomber coats in shades like mint green, baby pink, powder blue and mustard.

The updated colour palette will fit in really well on top of a traditional autumn palette of blacks, greys and muted hues, and every single one of them would look stunning over the top of my winter go to top – a grey ribbed turtleneck. However, my main issue is that I absolutely cannot decide what colour to get? Sarah Magliocco, SHEmazing writer

New Look Teddy Bear Coat €39.99