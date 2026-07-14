Woodie’s Heroes Is Back and These Four Stories Will Move You

There are some stories that stop you in your tracks. The kind that remind you, in the middle of the packed lunchboxes and the endless to-do lists, that some families are carrying a whole lot more. Woodie’s Heroes is back for its twelfth year, and this time around four very special ambassadors are putting faces to the causes that matter most.

The annual fundraising campaign is now underway across all 36 Woodie’s stores, online and at the Support Office, running until Friday 9th August. This year it’s raising vital funds for four Irish children’s charities: Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland, ISPCC Childline, Down Syndrome Ireland and Cancer Fund for Children. Since the campaign began in 2015, Woodie’s Heroes has raised more than €4.7 million for children’s charities across Ireland. Every cent donated at the till or online goes directly to the charities, split equally between all four.

The families behind the campaign

Nine-year-old Ciarán Dawson from Lusk in Co. Dublin is this year’s ambassador for Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland. Ciarán is pre-verbal autistic, and the arrival of his assistance dog Faro has changed everything for his family. Greater independence, more confidence, a sense of safety in situations that once felt overwhelming. If you’ve ever watched a child light up in the company of a dog, you’ll understand instinctively what that bond means. For families like Ciarán’s, it’s so much more than that.

Ciarán and his family enjoy a sunny walk with their autism assistance dog.

Six-year-old Maisie Flanagan from Dublin is representing Down Syndrome Ireland. From early speech and language support to family programmes, Down Syndrome Ireland has been there for Maisie and her family since the beginning, helping her hit milestones and thrive. That kind of consistent, specialist support makes an enormous difference in those early years, and Maisie’s beaming smile says it all.

A thumbs up from Maisie Flanagan

Representing Cancer Fund for Children is 14-year-old Michael Gavin from Kill in Co. Kildare. Following a rare cancer diagnosis in 2024, Michael and his family leaned on Cancer Fund for Children throughout his recovery. Emotional support and practical help during what any parent would describe as the most frightening chapter of their lives. The fact that Michael is here, at 14, helping launch this campaign is everything.

Michael Galvin and his family were supported through their recovery journey by the fund

The fourth ambassador is Dublin DJ and radio presenter Marty Guilfoyle, who represents ISPCC Childline. Marty has been volunteering with Childline for more than two years, taking on weekly and overnight shifts and supporting children and young people dealing with everything from social media pressures to friendship difficulties and mental wellbeing. It’s a reminder that Childline isn’t just a number on a poster. It’s a real person, on the other end of the line, in the middle of the night.

Marty Guilfoyle – supporting Childline by ISPCC with Woodies.

What your donation actually does

The charities are chosen each year by Woodie’s colleagues across the country, which means local communities are directly shaping where the support goes. That’s not a small thing. It means the people stacking shelves in your local Woodie’s branch voted for causes they believe in, causes that often reflect their own lives and the lives of people they love.

Funds raised this year will go towards assistance dog training and family support programmes, Childline’s confidential listening service, early years speech and language support for children with Down syndrome and emotional and therapeutic services for children and young people affected by cancer.

Woodie’s CEO Damien Dwyer said: “For over a decade, Woodie’s Heroes has brought together our colleagues, customers and suppliers to support children, young people and families facing some of life’s toughest challenges. Every year we are inspired by the incredible resilience shown by the families and organisations involved. This year’s ambassadors each have a unique story to tell, but together they highlight the extraordinary impact these charities have every day across Ireland.”

How to get involved

Supporting Woodie’s Heroes couldn’t be more straightforward. Until 9th August you can donate at the till in any Woodie’s store nationwide or give online through the campaign’s iDonate page. The campaign is on now, so next time you’re in picking up paint or compost or that roll of bubble wrap you’ve been putting off buying, you can add something extra that actually matters.

For more information visit woodies.ie.