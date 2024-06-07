Shay Mitchell admits if she’ll let her kids see Pretty Little Liars

Shay Mitchell has been reflecting on her time on Pretty Little Liars.

Shay is known for her role as Emily Fields in the hit show which aired from 2010 to 2017.

Now, the 37-year-old has opened up about whether or not she’d allow her children to watch the show when they are older.

Mitchell is a mum to two daughters, 4-year-old Atlas and 2-year-old Rome, whom she shares with her partner, Matte Babel.

While appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, revealed if she’s let her daughters see Pretty Little Liars and explained why she’s hesitant to watch the programme with them.

Shay stated, “I always think about this, me and my partner are always like – he's like – ‘The day Atlas is old enough, we're going to watch it back’”.

“And I'm like, ‘Ooh, my eyebrows are real thin shooting that entire season’, she joked before admitting, “I don’t know if I'm ready’”.

Sharing more of an insight into working on the series, Shay confessed that she doesn’t watch the show back but revealed, “It was such an incredible experience, absolutely, I have only fond memories from shooting that”.

“But there’s so many great shows that come out and I’m trying to catch up on the new stuff that’s out. I’m trying to watch a bunch of documentaries. I’m trying to read a whole lot more too so it’s that whole balance”.

“One day maybe I’ll watch a couple episodes, it was a lot, it was seven seasons. There’s a lot of show there but maybe one day”.

Throughout the seven-season show, which had 160 episodes in total, Shay worked alongside Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Troian Bellisario and Sasha Pieterse.

During a recent interview with E! News, Lucy revealed that she and her co-stars still keep in touch.

Hale said, “I talk to all of them, you know. At different points in our lives we’ve intersected and reconnected but we all keep in touch”.