Shaughna Phillips opens up about struggling with health anxiety

Shaughna Phillips has been opening up about her struggles with health anxiety.

The former Love Island star, who appeared in the villa in 2020, has revealed she’s been suffering ‘quite badly’ with health anxiety.

Taking to social media, Shaughna reached out to fans after she shared a glimpse into her mental health battles.

On her Instagram Stories, Shaughna briefly mentioned her health anxiety to her 1.4M followers, which led to the former reality star receiving an influx of messages about the topic.

Phillips then shared more of an insight into the condition as she explained, “Wow I am honestly blown away by how many messages I've received about health anxiety and how many of you suffer with it”.

“I have been suffering with it quite badly for a while now, and I haven't spoken about it because I genuinely sound psychotic to anyone who hasn't had it before lol, even when I say out loud the thoughts in my head I'm like wow this is quite concerning”.

She went on to admit, “I don't have any tips on how to make it better, I wish I did. I know I have times when I barely notice it and other times where I feel like I'm drowning in it, so I just hope this period ends sooner rather than later”.

“Sending love to anyone else out there suffering, especially in silence as I was. Tomorrows another day”.

Shaughna first started her conversation about mental health online when she shared a message to her stories that reads, “Mental health's on its a**e lads".

"Thinking it's because I've not seen sunlight since 2021. Health anxiety also at an all time f**king high help me god”.

She later shared a video of her one-year-old daughter, Lucia, walking around a toy shop as she confessed, “You make everything better though my angel girl”.