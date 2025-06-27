Shaughna Phillips opens up about pregnancy with second child

Shaughna Phillips has opened up for the first time about her pregnancy!

Last week, the former Love Island star announced that she is expecting her second child with her partner, Billy Webb. The couple are already parents to their two-year-old daughter Lucia, who was born in April 2023.

Shaughna’s baby news comes as Billy continues to serve a nine-year sentence for Class A drug offences. Billy is currently allowed visits home for a few days each month, and the father-of-one is expected to be let out on early release before the end of this year.

Now, a few days on from revealing her pregnancy, Shaughna has chosen to break her silence on the matter.

Yesterday (June 26), the 31-year-old took to her Instagram stories and invited her followers to submit questions for a Q&A.

At one point, Shaughna was asked if the couple had been trying for another baby.

“It was the first time my ovulation window coincided with Billy being home, but I was definitely not expecting it to happen first time and I know I am so so so lucky and grateful! And it happened to be Valentine's Day! A modern day love story,” Shaughna teased.

Shaughna also confirmed that Billy will be home in time for the birth, as she wrote: “We definitely wouldn't have tried for this baby if he wasn't going to be here. I'm so intrigued to see how he's going to be at the birth because he is not good with blood AT ALL. So I feel like watching him react will take my mind off of what is happening.”

The reality star was then quizzed on her due date with her second little one.

“Technically I'm due in November, but will be having a planned c section so more than likely baby will be here October. I would like a November baby though! I feel like they're more Christmassy,” she explained.

Shaughna also revealed the reason why she will be having a C-section, noting that Lucia’s birth was “rough”.

“I never want to risk that happening again and my baby being in such distress so always planned on having a c section for future babies. At my 20 week scan they said I have a low lying placenta which means I have to have a section so ended up not being my choice anyway,” she added.