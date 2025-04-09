Shaughna Phillips admits why she keeps romance with partner Billy private

Love Island alum Shaughna Phillips has admitted the reason why she is continuing to keep her relationship with her partner, Billy Webb, away from the public eye.

In December 2023, Billy was sentenced to nine years in prison for conspiracy to supply cocaine. Then, in November of last year, the 29-year-old was granted an early release.

In the aftermath of Billy’s arrest in January 2023, Shaughna – who was six months pregnant at the time – confirmed that the pair had split. However, the reality star has since revealed that they have rekindled their relationship.

Now, following Lucia’s recent birthday celebrations at Peppa Pig World, Shaughna has opened up about one of the reasons why she has refrained from sharing an insight into her daughter’s second birthday.

Earlier today, the 30-year-old took to her Instagram stories to reflect on Lucia’s birthday, and why she has refrained from posting any family photos from the special occasion.

“Guys I feel so bad that I've not done Lucia a birthday post on my grid. How pathetic is that? As if she even knows what that is,” Shaughna joked.

"But I spent the majority of her birthday/the weekend off my phone which is honestly just how I like it. So all pictures / videos I do have are ones other people took,” the reality star detailed.

“The majority of them are of me, Billy and Lucia together which is lovely, but I still can't post Billy. So please just take my word for it that we all had a lovely time,” Shaughna explained further.

In an interview with Metro last year, Shaughna confessed that she doesn’t want to “give light to certain topics” when discussing her relationship.

“What's happened has happened and we move on with our life and deal with it the best we can. Thankfully that chapter of our story is soon going to be over. My relationship with Billy is one where I’m happy, secure and content, and that’s all I’ve ever wanted, and all I ever want for Lucia,” she gushed.

"I don't share pictures of Billy's face because I'm not allowed to currently,” Shaughna added at the time.