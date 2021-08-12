Sharon Gaffka discussed being bisexual in cut Love Island scenes

Dumped islander Sharon Gaffka has revealed that Love Island bosses scrapped the scenes where she talked about her sexuality and dating as a mixed race woman.

21-year-old Sharon was dumped from the villa a few weeks ago when new bombshell Danny chose to couple up with Lucinda over herself.

Now, after coming home and catching up with this year’s series, seeing what producers have decided to air, Sharon has said that many of the scenes in which she talked about her sexuality and her experiences with women ended up on the cutting room floor.

Recalling the unaired scene when talking to Metro, Sharon said “I had a conversation with Faye about it and she asked, ‘Are you bisexual?’ And I said, ‘It’s something I’ve explored but I’ve never been in a relationship with a woman.’”

In one of the challenges on the show it was revealed that Sharon has had a threesome, as she explained afterwards, “How am I supposed to find out if I like girls and boys if I don’t find out for myself.”

Furthermore, Sharon also talked about race in relation to dating, which never made it into an episode.

“A lot of the conversations I had about modern dating on the show were never aired, but I was very open about sexuality and being a mixed-race woman in modern dating,” Sharon explained.

While there had been rumours of an LGBTQ+ version of this reality dating show earlier this year, Love Island bosses have said it would pose too much of a “logistical difficulty”.

When asked whether or not Sharon would consider taking part in this alternate version the former islander said, “I think putting myself through something like that again is quite intense, but I’m always open to seeing what opportunities happen.”