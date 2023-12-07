Shane MacGowan’s wife Victoria pens moving message ahead of funeral

Shane MacGowan’s wife Victoria Mary Clarke has shared an emotional message to fans ahead of her husband’s funeral.

The frontman of The Pogues tragically passed away on November 30 at the age of 65, and his funeral is set to take place in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary tomorrow.

As she prepares for her husband’s final farewell, which she admits she ‘is hard to believe is tomorrow’, Victoria has penned a heartfelt tribute about her partner, reflecting on the love they shared, and revealing that he never liked funerals.

Victoria shared a lovely photo of the couple together to her 40.6K Instagram followers and wrote, “Tomorrow is Shane’s funeral which is hard to believe and probably I won’t believe it for a while. Shane hated funerals and he refused to go to them with a few rare exceptions”.

“So it’s incredible to think that so many people want to come to his and that so many beautiful people are pouring their hearts and souls into making it magnificent and magical and memorable for him and for us who are left behind”.

“I am feeling my heart bursting open in all directions with the amount of love that is being showered on us and most especially because everyone has their own problems and challenges and everyone has their own loved ones who they need to look after”.

She went on to explain, “I feel that Shane is with me all the time and that he is feeling intense appreciation and gratitude and that he is still sending love to everyone and maybe in a more powerful way from where he is now”.

“I couldn’t have possibly asked for a more precious and enduring love affair as a human and I got so much from my relationship with Shane that it would be greedy to want more! I would love to say to anyone who is in a relationship with someone who has problems with addiction or anxiety or depression to please get healing and help for yourself, and to take care of yourself and you will find that it gives you the strength to keep going and to be able to enjoy your love”.

“And to anyone who is in fear of losing someone just know that millions of angels are watching you and supporting you. And if you don’t want to come to the funeral Shane would definitely understand, he wouldn’t want to go either!”.

Victoria closed off by adding, “But if you want to remember him, the next time you see a homeless person stop and give them your time and your compassion and your respect and treat them like a brother or a sister”.

Many fans and loved ones shared their support for Victoria and her family at this difficult time.

Shane's funeral procession is set to begin in Dublin city tomorrow morning, close to where he lived with Victoria, before continuing down to Tipperary for the mass.