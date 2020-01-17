Sex Education returns to Netflix today and it’s better than ever

How has January not ended yet? The month of sitting in is really getting the better of us, but we’ve got no option other than to curl up on the sofa and watch Netflix all night as our bank account has entered the danger zone.

Thankfully, Netflix has added eight brand new episode of Sex Education to its streaming service today and we couldn’t be happier.

The show’s return has been welcomed well by fans.

Sex Education is about Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) , a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson).

In season 1 Otis and his friend Maeve Wiley set-up a sex clinic at school to capitalise on his intuitive talent for sex advice.

In season 2, as a late bloomer Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve. Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a Chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo.

Get ready to binge-watch the new series today. It is available on Netflix now.