Sex and the City’s Willie Garson has tragically died at 57-years-old

Sex and the City star Willie Garson has sadly passed away at just 57-years-of-age, after suffering from pancreatic cancer.

The actor is best known for his iconic role as Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s best friend in Sex and the City and the Sex and the City movies. Reportedly, Garson had filmed several scenes for the show’s revival, And Just Like That.

Garson also had a starring role in the police drama, White Collar, which ran from 2009 until 2014.

Friends and fans of Garson’s were shocked to hear the heartbreaking news. Many have taken to social media to share heartfelt tributes to honour the late actor, including quite a few of his Sex and the City co-stars.

Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda on the HBO series, shared a throwback photo of the two of them to Twitter, as she wrote, “So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him.”

“He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always.”

So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always. pic.twitter.com/G63EJIj8lG — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) September 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Kim Cattrall, the actress who played Sex and the City’s Samantha, shared a sweet snap of herself and Garson from their early days filming the popular sitcom. “Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo,” she tweeted.

Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo pic.twitter.com/yXhPkxRTv3 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 22, 2021

Mario Cantone, who played Garson's on-screen husband Anthony Marentino, shared a photo of them both to Instagram, alongside an emotional caption which read, “I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods sweet Willie. Rest …I love you.”

Chris Noth, Sex and the City’s Mr. Big, shared a lovely snap of Willie and co-star Sarah Jessica Parker laughing on set, simply writing “Willie” followed by a broken heart emoji in the caption.

Sex and the City creator Darren Star described Willie as “sweet, soulful and hilariously funny,” when speaking to People.

“Willie touched all of us with his big heart and generous spirit,” Star said. “The man behind Stanford was a loving father, a mensch to his friends and radiated kindness to all. He is gone much too soon.”

Our thoughts go out to Willie’s family and loved ones during this harrowing time.