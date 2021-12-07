Sex and the City’s Chris Noth defends SJP amid Kim Cattrall feud

The Sex and the City reboot is mere days away and as we all gear up for that premiere episode, one of the show’s most beloved cast members has come out to comment on that infamous feud between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall.

Commenting on the awkward situation, Chris Noth — who plays Sarah Jessica Parker’s character’s love interest, Mr. Big — has said, “I have absolutely no idea what her thinking is, or her emotions,” when speaking about Kim to The Guardian.

“I do know that I’m very close with SJ and [Kim’s] descriptions of her don’t even come close. I liked [Kim], I thought she was marvellous in the show and some people move on for their own reasons. I don’t know what hers were,” the 67-year-old actor added.

“I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable.”

For those who need a recap, original cast member Kim Cattrall, who played the sassy, sexually empowered Samantha Jones, has made her feelings towards co-star Sarah Jessica Parker quite public, in that the two aren’t exactly friends.

In a tell all interview with Piers Morgan back in 2017, Kim described her relationship with her co-stars as more like “colleagues” than friends. The actress then went on to say that Sarah “could have been nicer” when Kim decided not to work on a third Sex and the City film.

Cattrall has also decided not to partake in the HBO revival, titled And Just Like That, most likely due to this highly publicised feud.