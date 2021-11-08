Several stars spotted in Wales ahead of this year’s I’m A Celeb

Another brand new season of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! is nearly with us, and we couldn’t be more excited. Several stars have already been spotted arriving for duty, and by the looks of it, we’re in for quite an impressive line-up this year!

Returning to Gwrych Castle in Wales, Ant and Dec will soon be welcoming another crop of happy campers ready and eager to take on the Welsh wilderness, with ITV opting to stay closer to home this year due to travel restrictions in Australia.

Several celebrities have been spotted in and around luxury accommodation located in Wales which is said to be reserved for the stars during their self-isolation period, before they enter the castle.

One of which includes TV personality Arlene Phillips, who according to OK! Magazine, was seen outside her isolation accommodation with her husband Ion and their little dog Freddie.

Former footballer David Ginola is also said to be entering this year’s series, as the publication spotted the 54-year-old sports star taking a phone call outside of his lush isolation house.

Speaking about his role in this year’s series, an insider told The Mirror, “He’ll be full of stories for around the campfire. Everyone will want to know about the dressing rooms he’s been in over the years and icons he’s played with.”

Another surprising star spotted in Wales and said to be taking part in I’m A Celeb this year is Emmerdale actor and new dad Danny Miller. Danny has starred on the British soap since 2008 and recently welcomed the birth of his first child, a bouncing baby boy, just two weeks ago.

Radio host Snoochie Shy and DJ Locksmith are among the celebs seen out and about in Wales, nipping out for snacks and gearing up for another fun-filled series.

Meanwhile, other stars rumoured to be taking part in the much-loved reality show this year include Corrie actor Simon Gregson, The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge, Olympic diver Matty Lee, Eastenders' Adam Woodyatt and GMB's Richard Madeley.

Luckily we won’t have too much longer to wait and see who exactly will be taking part in this year’s series, as the new season of I’m A Celeb is due to premiere on ITV this coming November 21.