Serena Williams unveils insight into surgery to remove neck cyst

Serena Williams has revealed a major update regarding her health.

The retired tennis champion has announced that she has undergone surgery to remove a brachial cyst, after she discovered a lump “the size of a small grapefruit” on her neck.

In a video recently posted to her TikTok account, Serena chose to open up about her operation for the first time.

#foryourpage #serenawilliams #mom ♬ original sound – Serenawilliams @serena Back in May I found a lump showing on my neck. I immediately went to the doc got a mri and was told I have a brachial cyst. Have you ever heard of that? They said I don’t need to get it removed if I don’t want. So I did not get it but it kept growing. I decided to get more test and 3 test and one biopsy later everything is still negative but doctors advised I get it removed asap because it was the size of a small grapefruit and it could get infected or worse leak. So this is me removing it. I am feelimg so grateful, and fortunate everything worked out, and most of all I’m healthy. I still made it to American doll with Olympia as promised. And yes all is ok. #fyp

In the clips, the 43-year-old could be seen having the treatment, as well as having to take a course of medicine, which she described in the video’s voiceover as “yucky”.

Serena’s TikTok then concluded by showcasing the tennis star out of hospital, sporting a bandage on her neck and taking her seven-year-old daughter Olympia to go doll shopping.

In the caption of her video, Serena went on to share the details surrounding the discovery of her cyst.

“Back in May I found a lump showing on my neck. I immediately went to the doc got a mri and was told I have a brachial cyst. Have you ever heard of that?” the mother-of-two began.

“They said I don’t need to get it removed if I don’t want. So I did not get it but it kept growing. I decided to get more tests and 3 tests and one biopsy later everything is still negative but doctors advised I get it removed asap because it was the size of a small grapefruit and it could get infected or worse leak,” she explained.

“So this is me removing it. I am feeling so grateful, and fortunate everything worked out, and most of all I’m healthy. I still made it to American doll with Olympia as promised. And yes all is ok,” she added.

Following her health update, many of Serena’s TikTok followers have been sending her their well-wishes.

“Glad you caught it early and are on the mend,” one fan commented.

“Praying for your healing sis!!” another replied.

“Thank you for sharing your story,” a third fan added.