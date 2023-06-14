Selling Sunset’s Maya Vander details welcoming baby after loss

Maya Vander has opened up about life since welcoming the birth of her daughter after experiencing a baby loss.

The Selling Sunset star revealed she had given birth to her baby girl, Emma Reign, last month after going through a tragic pregnancy loss at 38 weeks in 2021.

Now, Maya has shared details from her pregnancy with baby Emma and reflected on the loss of her son, Mason, in 2021.

Credit: Maya Vander Instagram

Speaking to People, the 41-year-old admitted, “I didn't know how this pregnancy would go and things obviously happen, I learned, unfortunately”.

“I decided to just keep it quiet mostly, I didn't want to do just anything and I wanted to just make sure everything is going well and the baby's healthy and the delivery is healthy and everything is fine before going public about it all”.

“It was just the right decision for me at the time. This pregnancy, in particular, because of my late loss last year, it was a bit more – I wouldn't call it anxiety because I'm a pretty relaxed person – I was just a little more cautious and worried because I learned that you can lose a baby, no matter how far along you are, even if things are going the way they should be”.

The real estate agent continued, “I did everything I could, the doctors did everything they could, to make sure we're not going to have any problems again. It was helpful, having more checkups and so on”.

Credit: Maya Vander Instagram

“People also joke to me that, ‘Maya is always pregnant’, but I say I'm 41 years old. I was pregnant technically seven times between miscarriages and unfortunately the stillbirth, which is really the next level of a loss, and I have three kids to show for it”.

She contiuned, “I knew that once I lost my son that I wanted to get pregnant as soon as I can. People think it's crazy but again, it's really easy to judge from the outside”.

“When I lost my son Mason I was mentally prepared to have three kids, and it was very difficult for me to just let go of that. I could have said, ‘I have a boy and a girl. They're healthy and happy. Let me just move on and forget about it’”.

Vander then spoke more about knowing she wanted to have another child, despite what others thought.

“I had a huge voice that I think unless you experience something like that it's very hard to explain because most people will say you’re lucky and just leave it, be okay with what you have. But it's very hard to move on after you lost the baby, so late in pregnancy. Something was really missing”.

Credit: Maya Vander Instagram

“It was a big hole in my heart, which I still have that hole but I feel like with my third baby now, I just have a better experience in the hospital, a better ending and I'm happy. I wanted three kids and now it's completed, and I'm very thankful”.

Maya went on to talk about her other children whom she shares with husband David Miller- four-year-old Aiden and three-year-old Elle.

“My kids keep me super busy. They don't understand what happened with the loss last year. We talk about my son all the time, but they don't understand because they're only three and four years old”.

“In a crazy way, if I knew for a fact that I'm not gonna have another miscarriage, or God forbid, stillbirth and I was younger, maybe I would even go for a fourth, which I never imagined in my life I would say that. It's just nice to cuddle with her while she's so little. I really feel like she's my miracle baby”.