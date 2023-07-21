Selling Sunset’s Heather El Moussa shares motherhood insight

Heather-Rae El Moussa has shared an insight into her motherhood experience.

The Selling Sunset star has opened up about her mindset and finding ‘me time’ since welcoming her baby boy into the world back in January with her husband Tarek.

Heather revealed how her day-to-day life and workout routine has changed since having her son in her most recent social media post.

Sharing photos of her and her son Tristan out and about to her 3.1M Instagram followers, the 35-year-old revealed, “Embracing my most natural self while always working on improving”.

“Mom life has been a lot about getting “me time” in where I can- workouts that used to be in yoga studios or running on the streets of Newport are now in the middle of our living room, weights have been replaced with holding Tristan, and different pieces of furniture have become workout machines”.

“My mindset is get it in when I can where I can and that’s been what’s working for me plus T loves our workouts, he giggles the entire time”.

Many fans of the real estate agent rushed to the comments to share their thoughts on how well Heather has settled into becoming a mum.

One commenter said, “I am just so happy to see you be real! You look fabulous. More beautiful than ever!”.

“I always appreciate how real and honest you are! It’s just nice to see raw motherhood rather than a perfect picture. Keep it up, mama!”, penned a second fan.

A third added, “It sounds like a constant balancing act, you’re doing great mama!”.

Before welcoming her baby boy into the world at the beginning of the year, Heather was already step-mum to her husband’s two children- Taylor and Brayden.

When recently detailing how her life had changed since having baby Tristan, the reality star admitted, “Something I’m loving about being a mom to a newborn is that I have such a deeper appreciation for the little things in life”.

“I was lucky enough to be in Tay and Bray’s life at a really young age but raising a baby is a little different. It makes you kind of slow down and appreciate the moments throughout the day that you maybe wouldn’t have before”.