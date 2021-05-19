Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn welcomes the birth of her first child

Huge congratulations are in order for Selling Sunset star Chirstine Quinn who has welcomed the birth of her first child with husband Christian Richard.

Christine confirmed the wonderful news in an exclusive interview with People, where she announced the happy arrival of her baby boy, whom she and her husband sweetly named Christian Georges Dumontet.

According to the publication, Christine gave birth to her little bundle of joy on Sunday, May 15, at 4:22pm in L.A. Her tiny tot weighed in at 6lbs 14oz and measured 20.5 inches long.

“Baby C is more precious than I could have ever imagined. Nine months seems like a lifetime to wait to meet someone," Quinn explained to the publication, adding, “It is the most incredible feeling to know that you have created life. My protective mama bear mentality is stronger than ever. My sole job is to protect him, to love him and to raise him.”

When it comes to dressing her little boy, Quinn was well prepared, as she notes, “Let's just say he was born with good taste. He has a closet filled with designer outfits that I cannot wait to dress him in!”

According to the new mother, Quinn’s water broke just after she came home to relax after filming the fourth season of her luxury real estate reality show, Selling Sunset.

“It was a giant gush of fluid, just like in the movies. I wrapped a towel around my waist and off we went to the hospital,” the 31-year-old mum fondly recalled. “Twenty-two minutes later, Baby C was born via emergency c-section performed by Dr. Steve A. Rad. He was incredible under the pressure and complexity of the situation.”

“Baby C was very eager to make his appearance in this world and in dramatic fashion — he got that from his mommy,” she jokingly added.

According to Christine, manifestation played a big part in becoming pregnant. “I'm a firm believer in manifesting my dreams and 'til this day, have always done so,” Christine explained in a previous interview with People, when she first announced her pregnancy.

“This beautiful pregnancy was manifested. We knew that we wanted to create a family in 2021 and I envisioned myself pregnant as I did my daily meditations.”

“We are so grateful to be expecting our first child. I'm so ready for what this next chapter holds and cannot wait to be a mom!” Christine gushed.

Christine and her businessman husband Christian met through a mutual friend, and finally tied the knot in December, 2019. The reality star threw a lavish, winter wonderland themed wedding with a gothic twist, which was documented on the third season of Netflix’s Selling Sunset.