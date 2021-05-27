Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn shuts down mum-shaming trolls

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn is a proud mum after welcoming the birth of her first child with husband Christian Richard on May 15 — a bouncing baby boy the pair sweetly named Christian Georges Dumontet.

Now, nearly two weeks after giving birth Christine is responding to mum-shaming comments from trolls who have criticised the reality star for returning to work so soon, and deciding to skip her maternity leave.

Speaking to E! News, the 31-year-old admitted, “The mum-shamers are real, that's for sure!”

“I've gotten people who are like, ‘Oh I'm so happy you're getting back to work, that's great!’ And then I have people who are like, ‘You need to give your body time to recover and heal, and who's taking care of the baby?’”

“For me, I love to work," Christine said, defending her decision to forgo her maternity leave, adding, “There are single moms out there every single day working two, three jobs, doing it. Women are so strong, and they can do it. For me, I'm happy to be working. I'm thrilled to have a job, and I'm thrilled to have a baby and be able to do it all.”

“I think that's really the message here — women really can do it all, so don't be shaming!”

Christine excitedly announced the birth of her first child in an interview with People, revealing that her little bundle of joy arrived on Sunday, May 15, at 4:22pm in L.A. weighing 6lbs 14oz and measuring 20.5 inches long.

According to the new mother, Quinn’s water broke just after she came home to relax after filming the fourth season of her luxury real estate reality show, Selling Sunset.

“It was a giant gush of fluid, just like in the movies. I wrapped a towel around my waist and off we went to the hospital,” the 31-year-old mum fondly recalled. “Twenty-two minutes later, Baby C was born via emergency c-section performed by Dr. Steve A. Rad. He was incredible under the pressure and complexity of the situation.”

“Baby C was very eager to make his appearance in this world and in dramatic fashion — he got that from his mommy,” she jokingly added.