Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn is pregnant with her first child

Huge congratulations are in order for the star of Selling Sunset, Christine Quinn, who is pregnant with her first child with husband Christian Richard.

“We happily can share the news that we are going to be parents!” the 31-year-old mum-to-be excitedly confirmed in an interview with People.

According to Christine, manifestation played a big part in becoming pregnant. “I'm a firm believer in manifesting my dreams and 'til this day, have always done so,” Christine explains.

“This beautiful pregnancy was manifested. We knew that we wanted to create a family in 2021 and I envisioned myself pregnant as I did my daily meditations.”

“We are so grateful to be expecting our first child. I'm so ready for what this next chapter holds and cannot wait to be a mom!” Christine gushed.

When talking to Metro last August, Christine revealed that she’d love to be a boy-mom. “I absolutely love kids. I want two, I would love two boys. I can't even imagine trying to tame a little Christine!”

“I always wanted two little boys just because I'm actually quite a tomboy myself. … I love all the boys stuff, I always have,” the reality star said.

Christine and her businessman husband Christian met through a mutual friend, and finally tied the knot in December, 2019. The reality star threw a lavish, winter wonderland themed wedding with a gothic twist, which was documented on the third season of Netflix’s hit luxury real estate show, Selling Sunset.

While Christine and several of her co-stars have been quite vocal that there will be a fourth season, and that everyone’s just waiting for filming to start, Netflix have yet to confirm whether or not the show has actually been picked up for another season.