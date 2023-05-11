Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause ties the knot to singer G Flip

Congratulations are in order for Chrishell Stause and G Flip as the couple are now married.

The Selling Sunset star and Australian singer first announced they were a couple in May 2022.

Chrishell shared the wonderful news of their wedding to her 3.6M Instagram fans by posting a video collage of their relationship over the last year.

Credit: Chrishell Stause Instagram

The sweet clip is set to her partner’s new song Be Your Man.

The 41-year-old captioned the post, “Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better”.

“Be Your Man is out now & linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much @gflip”, she added.

Credit: Chrishell Stause Instagram

Many of their famous pals headed to the comments to congratulate the couple on their marriage, including Stause’s Selling Sunset co-stars.

Jason Oppenheim wrote, “I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure. I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. congrats”.

“IM DYING!!!!!! I’ve been waiting for this post all day!!! Covered in goosebumps since the moment I watched! Watching your love is like watching the best love story in the world! I love you both to the [moon] & back!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS”, penned Emma Hernan.

Credit: Vogue Australia via G Flip Instagram

G Flip also commented on their wife’s post to say, “My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart. These are the sweetest words and this is cutest little edit. You make me so happy. thank you”.

Their relationship was confirmed by estate agent Chrishell in the reunion episode of Selling Sunset in May of last year.

She told her co-stars, "I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician".