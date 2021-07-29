Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause & boss Jason Oppenheim reveal romance

It’s official! Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and her boss Jason Oppenheim have just confirmed their shocking romance.

Jason and Chrishell both star in Netflix’s hit reality show, Selling Sunset which revolves around the Oppenheim Group, a high-end real estate brokerage firm in Los Angeles. Jason is one of the co-founders along with his twin brother.

Meanwhile, Chrishell is one of the newer real estate agents to be hired at the firm. Previously she was married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley.

@chrishell.stause

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening, the 40-year-old real estate agent shared a series of stunning photos from her recent vacation with her new beau, Jason.

Some of the gorgeous holiday snaps are group shots with various friends, family and fellow co-stars, as they’re seen enjoying some time at the beach, sight-seeing along the coast, going on a helicopter ride and finally, taking a romantic boat trip.

The boat photos feature some very sweet shots of Jason and Chrishell getting very cosy and enjoying a little smooch, confirming their romance once and for all.

@chrishell.stause

“The JLo effect,” Chrishell hilariously wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, friends and fans alike rushed to the comment section to congratulate the pair on their budding romance.

“Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!” gushed fellow Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald.

Jason’s brother, Brett Oppenheim offered his own seal of approval by commenting, “Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy.”

@chrishell.stause

Romain Bonnet, another Selling Sunset star and Mary’s husband quipped, “So happy for you guys ! Finally people will stop with Jason and Mary hopefully.”

Meanwhile, Jason himself simply commented with a heart emoji.

Recently, Netflix have been filming the fourth season of Selling Sunset after confirming the show will also get a season five as well. However, the new release date is still very much up in the air.