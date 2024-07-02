Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi details parenting with Nick Cannon

Bre Tiesi has been sharing an insight into parenting with her son’s dad Nick Cannon.

Bre shares her only child, Legendary, with Nick, while he is also a dad to 11 other children.

The Selling Sunset star and America’s Got Talent host recently celebrated their son turning two years old with a Baby Shark-themed party.

Now, Bre has opened up about raising Legendary with Nick and spoke out about the parenting schedule they keep so Cannon spends time with all of his children.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tiesi explained, “He manages it really well. I feel like that's why no one ever hears anything because we're all happy. We all make it work”.

“He's such a good person, genuinely, and he really cares and he does want to be there and he's never gonna blow anything off”.

“It makes it easier when you're doing things because you know he's gonna make the effort and he's gonna show up”.

Speaking more about Nick, the reality star admitted, “He is a great father. I don't know why people give him such a hard time, like, if there's anything that man genuinely cares about, it's being a good and present dad and he makes it work”.

“None of us have any issues or anything, so I feel like it's about the kids and they're gonna always be first”.

Revealing that they keep a set schedule, Bre continued, “Nick is very good at accommodating whatever is requested. He's very present – anything I ask for, he's there”.

“Any like milestones or photo shoots or anything like, we – you know, I try to always accommodate him as well because he is very busy and he does have multiple productions and everything else”.

Bre added, “It's really all about being a team and that way it really makes it easy for him to show up and I'm not setting him up for failure”.

While Legendary is Bre’s only child with Nick, Cannon shares 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as seven-year-old Golden Sagon, three-year-old Powerful Queen and one-year-old Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell.

He is a dad to three-year-old twins Zion and Zillion, and one-year-old Beautiful Zeppelin, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa. He also shares one-year-old Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole.

Nick has one-year-old Halo with Alyssa Scott and the pair had another son named Zen who tragically passed away from brain cancer at 5 months old in 2021.