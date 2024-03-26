Selling Sunset star Heather El Moussa details ‘chaotic’ life

Heather Rae El Moussa has been sharing an insight into her life since becoming a mum.

The Selling Sunset star welcomed her son, Tristan, into the world in January of last year with her husband Tarek El Moussa.

Heather is also a step-mum to Tarek’s older children, 13-year-old Taylor and eight-year-old Brayden, whom he shares with his ex-wife Christina Hall.

In a new update about her ‘chaotic’ life, the 36-year-old has opened up about how her son and step-children ‘made her a better person in different ways’.

She also explained all of the new milestones Tristan has reached recently.

Taking to Instagram, the real estate agent unveiled a collection of photos of her and Tristan to her 3.1M followers.

She captioned the post, “All 3 of the kids have made me a better person in different ways. I got my feet wet with Tay & Bray & then Tristan’s sweet soul chose me to be his mama”.

“The kids have given me different perspective of life. There is a different purpose when you become a mother, you think different, you feel different”.

“Life is more fun, but scary, I worry about things I’ve never worried about before. It’s chaotic but it’s beautiful chaos. I barely rest, I never have lazy days. Some days I miss that. But the alternative is SO much better”.

Heather went on to add, “Swipe to see life lately of Tristan Bear. A few updates: He says mama, dada, dog & is trying to say other things. He’s taken 2 steps but not walking yet”.

“He gives kisses & hugs. He loves being outside. He’s so sweet but strong willed. He loves pacis and drinking water”.

Many fans of the reality tv star headed to the comments to flood Heather Rae and her family with compliments.

One fan penned, “Love it. Beautiful family Beautiful picture”.

“Awe. Sweet pictures and videos!!!!!!! Tristan is so precious and handsome!!!!!”, wrote another fan.

A third commenter added, “Soooo adorable! Beautiful family!!”.