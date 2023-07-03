Selling Sunset fans impressed by Chrishell Stause’s rodeo party

Chrishell Stause really is a wonderful hostess.

Selling Sunset fans have praised Chrishell for her ability to throw a fantastic themed party.

Chrishell hosted a rodeo-themed get-together for her pals in her Los Angeles home over the weekend.

The 41-year-old thought of everything to keep on-theme with a mechanical bull, cowboy-themed drinks, hay bales, line-dancing and a BBQ to feast on.

Credit: Chrishell Stause Instagram

Chrishell took to Instagram to share photos and a behind-the-scenes insight from the incredible party to her 3.8M followers.

Captioning the post, “Howdy Y’all! Lord knows I love a theme party! Had the absolute BEST TIME!!! Line Dancing, Bull Riding, & BBQ. #adulting [camera emoji] @nazr.in”, Stause looked stunning in a snakeskin-patterned top, denim shorts, black leather chaps and a silver cowboy hat.

Fans of the estate agent rushed to the comments to share their thoughts on the fun-looking party.

One fan admitted, “My goal in life is to be invited to a chrishell party”.

Credit: Chrishell Stause Instagram

“Always love your vibe!! You are so gorgeous!! and you always throw epic parties!”, penned a second fan.

A third added, “These gals sure know how to have fun”.

Many of Chrishell’s nearest and dearest also commented to confirm how amazing the party was.

Chelsea Lazkani said, “My hangovers concurs we had the BEST TIME”, while Jason Oppenheim wrote, “So much fun”.

Credit: Chrishell Stause Instagram

Party guests, who also dressed on-theme in cowboy hats, boots and checked shirts, included Chrishell’s partner G Flip as well as many Selling Sunset stars like twins Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lazkani.

The reality star shared an insight into the aftermath of the shindig on her Instagram Stories by posting a video of her kitchen and living room full of leftover decorations, empty cups and bottles.

She explained, “We had fun guys”, before adding, “Aftermath”, on a clip of the bouncy castle and mechanical bull being deflated.