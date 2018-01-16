Selena Gomez’s mother warned her about working with Woody Allen

Selena Gomez's mother has revealed that she warned her daughter about working with Woody Allen, though she admitted that her advice “fell on deaf ears.”

The actress/singer is set to star in the director's upcoming film, A Rainy Day in New York – a project which has been surrounded in controversy over Allen's reputation of alleged child sexual abuse.

The film also features a number of up-and-coming actors including Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning, as well as more the more seasoned talents of Jude Law, Diego Luna, Rebecca Hall and Liev Schreiber.

Fans are calling on Selena to donate her earnings from the film to charity after Chalamet and Hall pledged to do just that.

A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet) on Jan 15, 2018 at 8:51pm PST

After failing to get through to the Disney star, some fans approached her mother, Mandy Teefey, on Instagram in the hopes that she would be able to get through to her daughter.

“Make Selena write an apology about the Woody Allen film,” wrote one user.

To which Mandy replied, via production company's account: “Sorry, no one can make Selena do anything she doesn’t want to. I had a long talk with her about not working with him and it didn’t click.”

“Her team are amazing people. There is no fall person here,” she added.

“No one controls her. She makes all her own decisions. No matter how hard you try to advise. It falls on deaf ears.”

Selena Gomez’s mum just threw her under the bus in this whole Woody Allen mess pic.twitter.com/KKvStwEBLg — Joshua Fox (@joshua_fox) January 16, 2018

The comments come just two months after the 25-year-old told Billboard that she wasn't sure how to respond to the criticism.

“To be honest, I'm not sure how to answer — not because I'm trying to back away from it,” she said at the time.

“[The Harvey Weinstein allegations] actually happened right after I had started [on the movie]. They popped up in the midst of it. And that's something, yes, I had to face and discuss. I stepped back and thought, 'Wow, the universe works in interesting ways'.”