Selena Gomez slams ‘The Good Fight’ for joking about her kidney transplant

Singing sensation Selena Gomez has hit back at the popular legal drama, The Good Fight, after a joke was made at her expense.

During season five, episode four of The Good Fight which aired on July 15, several characters were having a conversation about cancel culture, and what you can and can’t talk about nowadays.

This prompted the characters to list off topics such as necrophilia, autism and Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant.

However, quite a few of Selena’s fans were less than impressed by this disrespectful comment about Selena’s health and started a ‘Respect Selena Gomez’ trend on social media.

Catching wind of the controversy, Selena has come out with her own statement, slamming the writers for their ‘tasteless’ joke.

“I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently,” the 29-year-old former Disney Channel star wrote on Twitter.

“I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air,” she added.

I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently. I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 3, 2021

Going on to thank her fans for their relentless support, Selena said, “My fans always have my back. LOVE YOU,” before asking her followers to sign up to become an organ donor if they are eligible.

In 2017 Selena received a kidney transplant from her good friend, Francia Raisa, after the singer was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease lupus.

Since then she has been sharing body positive posts showing off her transplant scar, to promote the message that all bodies are beautiful.