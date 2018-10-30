Selena Gomez has lost her place as most followed on Insta to this star

Selena Gomez has held the crown of The Most Followed Person on Instagram for quite a while, but his just been dethroned from her position.

The singer has been usurped by footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Selena's following stands at 144.3 million, while Ronaldo has 144.4 million, so they are neck-in-neck.

The footballer recently caused headlines when he was accused of raping a woman in 2009, allegations he firmly denies.

The singer has been taking a social media sabbatical of late.

'Taking a social media break. Again,' she wrote on Instagram in September.

'As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given.'

'Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody's feelings. Obvi.'

Perhaps Selena will regain her place on her return.

Before Selena, Taylor Swift wore the crown for most followed.