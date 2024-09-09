Selena Gomez admits she can’t carry children after health issues

Selena Gomez has revealed that she is unable to carry children.

The Only Murders In The Building actress turned 32 in July, after she confirmed last December that she is now in a relationship with music producer Benny Blanco.

Now, in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Selena has been candid for the first time about her thoughts on motherhood.

“I haven’t ever said this… but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while,” she admitted.

The Lose You to Love Me hitmaker has gone through numerous health difficulties, including being diagnosed with lupus in 2015. After undergoing a kidney transplant in 2017, Selena confirmed in April 2020 that she had also been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Reflecting on her health issues, Selena went on to share that it has taken time for her to accept her reality with pregnancy.

“It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. [But] I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me,” she explained.

“It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby,” the Wizards of Waverly Place star gushed.

Selena also shut down speculation that she is engaged to Benny, highlighting that the pair are not rushing to tie the knot.

“We always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there’s no rules. I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself… I’m not changing my name no matter what. I am Selena Gomez. That’s it,” she concluded.