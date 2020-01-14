‘See you soon, neighbour’: You will officially return for a third season

It’s official! We haven’t seen the last of Joe Goldberg as You has just been renewed for a third season.

Netflix confirmed that Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti will return to our screens in season three.

The streaming service posted a video on Twitter to reveal the news we’ve all been waiting for. The short clip simply features the words, “New Year, New You.”

They captioned the clip: “See you soon, neighbor. YOU S3 is coming.”

See you soon, neighbor. YOU S3 is coming. pic.twitter.com/rCJx7K9v0P — YOU (@YouNetflix) January 14, 2020

Season two ended on quite the big cliffhanger so we’re eager to see how season three will pan out.

Fans have been wondering who the neighbour was that Joe was spying on towards the final episode, with many believing that it is actually Joe’s mum.

As the season comes to a close, Joe says, “There you were with your books and your sunshine, so close but worlds away. I will figure out a way. A way to get to you. See you soon, neighbour.”

The woman is considerably older than Joe and given the number of flashbacks to his childhood in season two, viewers think the woman is actually Joe’s mum.

We’ll just have to wait until season three airs in 2021 to find out!