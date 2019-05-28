‘See you on Christmas Day’: Gavin and Stacey to return for a reunion

Hilarious TV comedy series Gavin and Stacey won the hearts of the nation when it aired between 2007 and 2010, but nostalgia is firmly on everyone's minds at the moment with the Spice Girls and Westlife touring.

Speaking of nostalgia, why not bring back the Bafta-winning sitcom for a one-off Christmas special?

James Corden shared an image of the script to his Twitter and Instagram account, stoking up fans everywhere;

Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while… We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day ⁦@BBCOne⁩ #GavinandStacey pic.twitter.com/gTRa3cp90t — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 28, 2019

"Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while… We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day."

The show's premise featured a long-distance relationship between a girl from South Wales and an Essex boy, and it was the show that launched the careers of James Corden and Ruth Jones.

The BBC have confirmed the announcement, saying it was "hugely excited" to welcome the show back to BBC One.

Corden and Jones, who co-wrote and co-starred in the hit show, said in a joint statement that;

"Over the last 10 years we've talked a lot about Gavin and Stacey – where they might be today and what their lives might look like. So in secret we took the plunge and wrote this one hour special. We've loved revisiting Barry and Essex again, and bringing the characters back together has been a joy.

"We're so excited to get the chance to work with our fabulous cast and crew once more and to give fans of the show a festive treat this Christmas."

Cast-mates Mathew Horne and Joanna Page, who play the titular couple, will also return for the special as well sa Rob Brydon, Larry Lamb, Melanie Walters and Alison Steadman.

The town of Barry in Wales was broadcast to the masses, and the witty one-liners of the series became iconic. The warm and relatable characters had audiences gripped from the start.

An astonishing 10.3 million viewers tuned in for the show's 2010 New Year's Day finale, which was a BBC record. The series won a slew of awards, and featured cameos from memorable British names.

We can't wait to see what's become of Nessa, Smithy and the whole gang.

Feature image: Instagram/@_gavinandstaceyfan/Amazon.com