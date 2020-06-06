Season 5 of Queer Eye is the antidote we all need right now

It's a miserable weekend and our plans to stroll around the local park have vanished. Instead we are turning to Netflix to keep us entertained for the day and we've got the perfect series to brighten our mood.

Season 5 of Queer Eye has just landed on Netflix and it is the antidote we are all in dire need of. We are all missing our families, worried about work, fretting about finances and a dozen different things. Life is intense and overwhelming right now and what we could do with a little bit of escapism.

The new season of Queer Eye is perfect for anyone who needs to add a little joy into their lives. The Fab 5 forge relationships with men and women from a wide array of backgrounds and beliefs often contrary to their own, touching on everything from LGBTQ rights and social commentary to how to make the best farm-to-table guacamole and more!

In this season, they head to Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love to transform 10 new heroes in one of the most emotional seasons so far. I watched the first couple of episodes last night and there were a lot of tears.

We meet a whole host of people this season, but my favourite so far has got to be dog groomer Rahanna Gray. The 27-year-old's parents nominated her after she faced hurdle after hurdle in both her personal and professional life. Rahanna's infectious personality and passion was so inspiring, but she had lost her spark.

With the help of Antoni, Tan, Jonathan, Bobby and Karamo, she found her confidence again and was ready to start a new, happier chapter of her life. The episode taught us that no matter what life throws at you, you have to get up and keep going.

You can watch season 5 of Queer Eye on Netflix now.