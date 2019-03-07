Season 3 of The Sinner is confirmed – with this AHS star

The Sinner season three will be hitting our screens.

USA Network has confirmed the good news and announced that Matt Bomer will be going head-to-head with Bill Pullman’s Detective Harry Ambrose.

If you're not familiar with Matt, you might recognise him from the Will & Grace reboot as McCoy Whitman or as Andy from AHS' Freak Show (you know, the guy whose arm was sawed off by Dandy in the trailer?)

Well, he's set to take on the role of Jamie, who is an upstanding Dorchester resident and expectant father who looks to Ambrose for support after the accident.

This new season will follow ''Detective Harry Ambrose as he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester, in upstate New York. Ambrose uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.''

Matt follows leads Jessica Biel and Carrie Coon, who took on the main roles in the first and second seasons.

Will he match their unreal performances?

Matt took to social media to post about the fantastic news.

He wrote, ''Words can’t really explain the excitement I feel getting to be a part of a show that I’m such a fan of, not to mention working with this incredible cast. Also: it’s really nice to be coming home to @USA_Network – can’t wait!’

Matt's fans were delighted with the news.

One wrote, ''Oh wow! Great news. I love that show. I will be looking forward to S3 with greater anticipation now.''

While another said, ''Cannot wait. Absolutely love this show and love your work so I’m well happy.''

Although there's no official release date yet, it looks likely that it’ll be coming in August.

Now we'll just re-watch the first two seasons to get pumped up for this one…