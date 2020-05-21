Goosebumps! Season 3 of The Sinner airs on Netflix next month

It’s back!

Fans of The Sinner will be thrilled to hear that the third season of the show airs on Netflix next month. A heap of brand new episodes are set for release on June 19 and we’re so ready to binge-watch it all in one sitting.

The thrilling series is bound to grip you this season with one of the most intense storylines to date.

In season three of The Sinner, Matt Bomer stars as Jamie, who will be going head-to-head with Bill Pullman’s Detective Harry Ambrose.

Detective Harry Ambrose investigates a grisly car crash that leads to one of the most complicated and dangerous cases of his career.

During the investigation, Ambrose uncovers a crime that leads him to a truly horrifying discovery. Jamie, who is an upstanding Dorchester resident and expectant dad, looks to Ambrose for support after the accident.

Joining Matt Bomer and Bill Pullman include Chris Messina (The Mindy Project), Parisa Fitz-Henley (Midnight, Texas) Jessica Hecht (Special) and Eddie Martinez (Orange Is the New Black)

Season three of The Sinner airs on June 19. You can watch the trailer below: