Sea Sessions 2019 announce NEW ACTS to join exciting headliners

Sea Sessions Surf and Music Festival has managed to get EVEN BIGGER this year; already boasting Norwegian pop sensation Sigrid, Two Door Cinema Club and Clean Bandit as headliners.

The festival takes place in Donegal's Bundoran every year; a uniquely Irish haunt which has sold-out tickets weeks before the festival over the last four years.

Now they've added major names like Jax Jones, The Magician, Wild Youth, Hermitage Green, The Sugarhill Gang with Grandmaster Melle Mel & Scorpio, Le Boom, Jerry Fish, Bitch Falcon, Trojan Sound System, Kormac and Inhaler to the lineup.

The festival has seen major artists grace their stages, like luminaries Dizzee Rascal, Paul Weller, Tinie Tempah, Rudimental, Bastille and Seasick Steve.

It began way back in 2008 as an after-party for a big surfing competition, and now hosts a range of the world's top skateboarders, BMX bikers and beach sporting heroes.

Festival director Ray O’Donoghue couldn't contain his excitement about 2019's eclectic line-up, and we don't blame him.

Donegal has a special place in our hearts; childhood memories of BBQs (usually finished indoors because of the rain) so it’s our pleasure to come back and play @SeaSessions June 21-23.outdoor BBQs only. https://t.co/dzpBszK0ve pic.twitter.com/R8Eonlq6oE — Two Door Cinema Club (@TDCinemaClub) November 27, 2018

He said: "We’re delighted with this year’s lineup and with our new additions. We think it is by far our strongest lineup yet! There’s something for everyone there, from Sigrid to The Sugarhill Gang, Two Door Cinema Club to Jax Jones and everything else in between."

He continued;

"We’ve sold out the last 4 years so we expect this year to be no different. We’ve even got a surprise or two still left up our sleeves. We literally can’t wait until the summer."

The summer festival will take place from June 21 until June 23 in 2019, and early bird tickets have already been snapped up.

Day and weekend tickets are still available now from Ticketmaster outlets, priced at €119.90 for three days non-campsite and €149.90 to include four nights of camping banter.

Limited single day tickets are available from€54.90 + VIP Upgrades for €50, if you head to the Sea Sessions website you can catch them now before they're gone.

Feature image: Instagram/@sea_sessions