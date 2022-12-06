Sculpted by Aimee’s Secret Santa Selector initiative is a huge hit

Irish cosmetics brand Sculpted by Aimee have successfully launched their new Secret Santa Selector programme and it has been a huge success so far. There have been an astonishing 10,000 nominations in just 5 days.

Aimee Connolly created this wonderful initiative to celebrate and acknowledge the fantastic support her brand has received this year. With this Secret Santa Selector, 325 products will be given away, worth a total of over €6,500 to 25 lucky nominees throughout December!

The idea is simple yet brilliant, you can nominate someone special in your life who you think deserves a little boost and a winner will be chosen at random daily from December 1 until Christmas Day.

Maybe your bestie has been a shoulder for you to cry on this year, your mum has been working hard to make sure everything is perfect for Christmas, or your girlfriend deserves a treat after a difficult college year. Whoever you think is worthy of winning a lovely surprise over the festive period, all you have to do is nominate them below, and the Sculpted team will look after the rest.

The number of products given away will also increase to match the date. On the first day of December the winner will receive one product right up to the December 25 winner receiving an incredible 25 products. How fantastic!

Speaking about the initiative, Aimee Connolly, Founder and CEO of Sculpted by Aimee said, “From the outset our loyal customers have played a huge part in the success of Sculpted and it’s great to be able to give something back with Secret Santa Selector this Christmas”.

She continued, “Building our community is one of my proudest achievements as a brand owner and is something we are focused on nurturing”.

The brand will also be matching the number of products given to the lucky nominees with a donation to one of their charity partners Look Good Feel Better.

For more information and to nominate your loved one, click here.