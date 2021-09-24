Scrumptious! How to make an autumnal plum and ginger tart

Warm autumn bakes are some of our absolute favourite desserts to make. They’re comforting, delicious and ridiculously easy to make! 'Tis the season of crumbles, cobblers and pies… oh my!

This week we’re absolutely loving this seasonal plum and ginger tart. With just six ingredients, whipping up this fool-proof dessert is an absolute breeze, making it an ideal option to accompany your Sunday roast this weekend.

If you’re having family or friends over and are in a pinch for time, then this recipe is a serious time saver, taking a mere 15 minutes to put together. Plus it’s a great use of your scrumptious plums which are in season right now.

Make sure to serve it warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a hefty pour of hot custard.

Serves: 6

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 30 mins

Ingredients:

500g Jus-Rol™ All butter shortcrust pastry

1 rounded tbsp semolina

100g Demerara sugar

1 1/2 tsp ground ginger

500g plums quartered and stones removed

2 x pieces stem ginger in syrup

Method:

Preheat oven to 200ºC (180º for fan assisted ovens) /400ºF/ Gas M6

Roll out pastry and line a 20 cm flan/tart tin or ring.

Combine the semolina with 50g of sugar and one tsp of ground ginger. Scatter over base of pastry tart case.

Arrange plums haphazardly in tart case.

Thinly slice stem ginger pieces and place amongst plums.

Combine remaining ground ginger and sugar and scatter over plums.

Bake for 20 minutes or until pastry is golden brown and plums are tender.

Drizzle with a generous dessertspoonful of stem ginger syrup and serve warm or cold with cream, crème fraiche, ice cream or custard.