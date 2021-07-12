Scrumdiddly’s ice cream parlours are coming to Penneys stores

It's the collaboration we’ve all been waiting for — one of our most beloved fashion retailers, Penneys, is teaming up with an iconic Irish ice cream seller, Srumdiddly’s, for a sweet treat experience like none other!

Announcing the partnership of the summer, Penneys are to host a Scrumdiddly’s ice cream pop-up parlour in a number of its Irish stores from today until the end of September.

The first Scrumdiddly’s ice cream pop-up, located in the flagship Mary Street store, opens today and is ready and waiting for customers to treat themselves to a famous Scrumdiddly’s sweet treat after their shopping trip at Penneys. The pop-up parlours will also arrive to Penneys Swords and Killarney later this month.

Founded in 2012, Scrumdiddly’s is Ireland’s favourite ice-cream shop and the pop-up ice cream parlours at Penneys stores will feature the full Scrumdiddly’s offering for ice cream fans, including the delicious Reese’s Special and the Snicker-bockerglory.

Prices will start at €2.20 for a Scrummy Scoop and customers will also be able to pick up the signature Penneys ice cream creation, The Penneylicious; a fully edible wafer eco tub filled with Scrumdiddly’s famous dairy ice cream, gooey brownie chunks, cookie dough pieces topped with a brand-new White Cookies & Cream sauce developed by Scrumdiddly’s, exclusively for Penneys.

If you’re trying to be a bit more eco-conscious, then you’ll be pleased to hear that all serving tubs are 100% recyclable and Keep Cups are also available to purchase which can be reused again and again for your favourite ice-cream treat!