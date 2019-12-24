Scientists say listening to Christmas music is good for you

Has anyone else been singing along to Last Christmas on your morning commute or have I been bitten by the Christmas bug a little too early?

I adore Christmas music and once December rolls around it’s all I want to listen to.

Whether its Fairytale of New York or Driving Home for Christmas, I’ll sing along to every classic.

And it turns out it’s really good for us.

A recent study has discovered that Christmas music actually has a positive impact on our health.

Researchers at McGill University explained that Christmas music makes us feel happy and upbeat because it can often trigger happy memories in our minds.

The team gathered a group of people to take part in an experiment to prove their point. They split the group into four and got each of them to listen to four genres of music- happy, peaceful, scary and sad.

The researchers discovered that when the people listened to happy music, they thought of happy memories.

Christmas music is one of my favourite things about the holidays so this news has made me feel pretty merry.

I hate to say I told you so to all of the Grinches out there but… I told you so.