Science says this is the BEST way to get over a horrible break-up

Breaking up is hard to do, and there is no other term for it other than it completely, totally sucks.

Whether you were broken up with or you had to do the breaking up, moving on can be tough no matter how the relationship met its demise.

While we may just want to bury our heads in a bucket of ice cream and vegetate in front on Netflix, there is apparently a new way to speed up the healing process of a broken heart.

According to science, there is a breakup trick that will help you get over your ex-lover much faster.

Apparently, just thinking that you are over them makes you over them. Here's how it works:

A research team from the University of Colorado Boulder ran tests on participants who had recently experienced a ‘romantic rejection,’ and half were given a placebo feel good drug to see how they coped with the feelings.

The participants were studied in a brain imaging lab while recalling details of their breakup while staring at a picture of their ex. Intense.

The half of the group which were given the 'feel good' placebo drug were more over their previous relationship than those who weren't.

So it seems that just telling yourself that you're okay is half the battle.