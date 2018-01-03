Schoolboy, 15, attacked by three masked men in Ennis, Co. Clare

A 15-year-old teenage boy has been taken to hospital after he was attacked by three masked men at petrol station in Co. Clare.

The incident took place at around 5.00pm this evening at a garage on the Kilrush road in Ennis.

It's understood that the men ambushed the teenager as he was filling a car after stopping for petrol with his mother.

The boy is believed to have been struck in the face with a slash hook, while the back window of the car was smashed in. His mother was unharmed.

The victim was taken to University Hospital Limerick where his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A Garda investigation is underway adn officers are said to be following a definite line of inquiry, though no arrests have yet been made.

Gardaí have asked anyone who was in the area of Ashline/Kilrush Road around the time of the incident to contact them at Ennis station on (065) 6848100.