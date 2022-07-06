Schitt’s Creek’s Sarah Levy welcomes baby boy with Graham Outerbridge

Congratulations are in order for Schitt’s Creek star Sarah Levy as she has announced the birth of her first child- and it’s a boy!

The Canadian actress took to Instagram to share the exciting news with an adorable photo of her hand beside the new arrival’s tiny feet.

She captioned the snap, “He decided to make an early entrance but we are so glad sweet James Eugene Outerbridge is in the world”.

Sarah seems to have sweetly honoured her dad Eugene Levy with her son’s middle name. Eugene is widely known for starring in American Pie, Cheaper by the Dozen and also alongside his daughter in Schitt’s Creek.

Celeb friends of the 35-year-old wasted no time in heading to the comments to congratulate her and husband Graham on their bundle of joy.

Author Clea Shearer wrote, “Congratulations!!!!”, while Ready or Not actress Melanie Scrofano penned, “Congratulations!!!! So happy for you I hope I get to cuddle him”.

“Congratulations!!! Welcome to the world little James”, said fitness YouTuber Maddie Lymburner.

It’s a Boy Girl Thing’s Emily Hampshire sweetly added, “Congrats! He always has an aunty em!”.

Sarah, who is known for playing Twyla Sands on the hit comedy show Schitt’s Creek, only shared the news that she was expecting her first child in May when she posted a snap of her cradling her baby bump.

She captioned the post, “We’ll take all the salt & vinegar chips and the hottest hot sauce you have, thx!”.

Levy tied the knot to her actor and producer husband Graham Outerbridge with an intimate ceremony back in October 2021.