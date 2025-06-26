Scarlett Moffatt posts tribute to mark son Jude’s second birthday

Scarlett Moffatt is celebrating her little boy!

Today (June 26), the former Gogglebox star is marking her son Jude’s second birthday.

In honour of the wonderful occasion, Scarlett – who shares her firstborn with her fiancé, Scott Dobinson – has taken the opportunity to pen a tribute to Jude.

Earlier today, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to upload a video of herself and Scott singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Jude, as the youngster prepares to blow out the candle on his Disney’s Cars-themed birthday cake.

“Happy Birthday to our darling boy Jude who is 2 today,” Scarlett gushed at the start of her message.

“The best morning & afternoon spent with just us 3- the 3 little musketeers lol, filled with cake, cars & home made decorations,” the former I’m A Celebrity winner detailed.

“These last two years have been so magical watching you grow, I have had a few tears just because time has went too quick. However it’s time to get the sausage rolls in the oven lol,” Scarlett teased further.

Following her emotional tribute, many of Scarlett’s followers have since been commenting their own well-wishes to her little boy.

“Aww happy birthday Jude have the best day,” one fan replied.

“Happy birthday to Jude, he certainly looks like his daddy,” another commented.

“Happy 2nd birthday beautiful Jude x,” a third fan wrote.

In March of last year, Scarlett opened up about how becoming a mother for the first time has changed her perspective on life.

In an interview with OK!, she explained: “I have a completely different mindset these days – it was like a switch flicked in my head when I became a mam.”

Scarlett continued: “I used to put so much pressure on myself and worry about other people’s opinions. Now? I don’t care. I feel I know myself a lot more. And I’ve given birth to a little human being – that’s amazing.”