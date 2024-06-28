Scarlett Moffatt posts glimpse into special trip for son’s first birthday

Scarlett Moffatt has been celebrating her baby boy!

Earlier this week, the former Gogglebox star marked the first birthday of her son Jude, alongside her fiancé Scott Dobinson.

Now, as she continues the birthday festivities, Scarlett has shared a glimpse into how the family-of-three have been celebrating Jude’s special day.

Earlier today, the 33-year-old took to Instagram to post several adorable pictures from their recent trip to Disneyland Paris.

The heartwarming snaps showcase baby Jude meeting well-known Disney characters such as Jessie from Toy Story, posing in front of the park’s iconic castle, and playing dress up in an outfit from Ratatouille.

“Happy birthday Jude. Our little miracle baby is one years old, thank you for making life magical darling,” Scarlett gushed at the beginning of her caption.

The former I’m A Celebrity winner then went on to express why her family’s trip to Disneyland means so much to her.

“Mine & Scott’s first ever trip away together was @disneylandparis & we chatted about our dreams & one of those dreams would be that the next time we came back it would be as a family,” she explained.

“I will forever be grateful that 5 years later that dream came true. As they say in Disney ‘A dream is a wish your heart makes,’” she penned, referring to the beloved song from Cinderella.

“Thank you @disneyparksuk for allowing me to pass those nostalgic memories onto my baby boy,” Scarlett concluded.

Following her sweet update, many of Scarlett’s 2.4M followers have since been taking to her comments section to express their delight.

“Looks fab Scarlett! Happy Birthday to Jude!” one fan responded.

“Beautiful pictures and memories of a lovely family x,” another commented

“Gorgeous memories. Hope Jude had the happiest of birthdays and that you and Scott celebrated one year of amazing parenthood xx,” a third fan added.