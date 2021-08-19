Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost welcome their first child together

Marvel star Scarlett Johansson is now a proud mom to a bouncing baby boy after welcoming the birth of her first child with husband Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost.

There had been rumours for several months now that 36-year-old Scarlett was expecting. However, excited dad-to-be Colin confirmed the wonderful news this past Sunday during a stand-up performance at The Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut.

Taking to Instagram just a few days later on Wednesday, 39-year-old Colin announced the arrival of his and Scarlett’s first baby together, revealing the truly unique name they chose.

“Ok ok we had a baby,” the announcement post read, continuing, “His name is Cosmo. We love him very much.”

We absolutely adore the creative, celestial name they chose for their tiny tot which actually derives from English, Italian and Greek origins meaning order, decency, and beauty.

The new dad goes on to ask the public for privacy during this special family time, before adding some very telling hashtags, “#wegotawaywithitforalongtime #nokidspolicy #we’regoingtodisneyworld”.

While this is the first child which Colin and Scarlett share together, the Black Widow star is of course already a loving mum to her six-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy, who she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Notoriously private about their personal lives, Scarlett and Jost tied the knot secretly last year. The Instagram account for Meals On Wheels America announced the news last October in a super special way.

“We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC,” the announcement post read.