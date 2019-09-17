Scarlett Curtis announces new book ‘It’s not ok to feel blue & other lies’

Opening up about mental health struggles is quite a nerve wrecking thing because there are still so many people who will judge you and your issues.

We have made major strides in breaking the stigma surrounding mental health in recent years and that is thanks to the plethora of people who proudly share their own stories and experiences.

Authors like Matt Haig, Claire Eastham and Bryony Gordon have helped encouraged their readers to be more open about mental health because there is nothing to be ashamed of.

Millions of us struggle with our mental health, even celebrities like Sam Smith, Emilia Clarke and Naomi Campbell do, who are amongst a huge group of stars who will share their personal stories in Scarlett Curtis’s book It’s Not OK to Feel Blue (and other lies).

The writer’s second book will be published by Penguin Hardback on October 3, 2019. 75 empowering figures will share what mental health means to them in the collection of essays.

Contributors include Elizabeth Day, Davina McCall, Simon Amstell, Miranda Hart, Lena Dunham, Gemma Styles, Jessie Cave, Ben Platt, Dawn O’ Porter, Adam Kay and Martha Lane Fox.

The Feminists Don’t Wear Pink author said, “I think more than anything I made this book for myself. Not for me now but for 19-year-old me. The me that decided that she didn’t want to be alive anymore. The me that felt so alone. The me that felt so ashamed.”

Scarlett added, “All the royalties are going to the INCREDIBLE @giveusashoutinsta – the UK’s first 24/7 crisis text line in partnership with Sussex Royal.”

You can pre order your copy here.

Feature Image: Instagram/scarcurtis