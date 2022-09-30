Scarily good savings on Halloween costumes & decor at ALDI

October is creeping in on us which can only mean one thing- Halloween is frighteningly close! Now’s the time to get ahead of the game and get your Halloween costumes early so your little ones won’t be left disappointed, and ALDI is the place to go. While you’re there you can stock up on some great deals on Halloween decorations to make your home the haunted house of dreams (or nightmares!).

This weekend, Sunday October 2, ALDI are bringing back their amazing value Halloween costumes across their 152 stores nationwide. Whether your child is looking for a cute get-up or a spooky costume to go trick-or-treating in, there’s something for everyone for just €6.99. Check them out below:

Pumpkin costume: Available in one size only

Skeleton costume: Available in ages 3-4 years, 5-6 years, 7-8 years, and 9-10 years

Werewolf costume: Available in ages 5-6 years ,7-8 years, and 9-10 years

Day Of The Dead Costume: Available in ages 5-6 years ,7-8 years, and 9-10 years

Skeleton Dress Costume: Available in ages 5-6 years ,7-8 years, and 9-10 years

Clown Costume: Available in ages 5-6 years 7-8 years, and 9-10 years

If you’re looking to deck-out your home with spooky decorations, ALDI also have everything you need to keep any unwanted guests away.

Grab a spooky lit inflatable ghost to haunt your neighbours or put the creepy in ‘creepy crawly’ with a giant inflatable spider from Sunday, October 2 in stores nationwide. Choose from some of the fa-boo-lous Halloween decorations below.

2.1m Inflatable Scarecrow: €49.99

2.4m Inflatable Spider: €49.99

2.1m Lit Inflatable Pumpkin Stack: €59.99

3.5m Lit Inflatable Ghost: €69.99

Don't forget, you can also pick up tasty sweets, chocolates, drinks and snacks for when trick-or-treaters come knocking or when you're hosting a Halloween get-together, so you'll be the ghostest with the mostest!