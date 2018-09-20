Sarah Michelle Gellar tops her daughter’s birthday with cute photo

Sarah Michelle Gellar thinks her daughter is #goals for girls everywhere.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star is a loving mum of two, Rocky and Charlotte.

Little Charlotte just celebrated her ninth birthday, and she is already a little rockstar.

“Nine years ago today, Charlotte Grace Prinze entered this world, and my life was forever changed,” Sarah gushed.

“You make me want to be a better person every day. I am continuously inspired by your kindness and your love.”

Even at such a young age, it is clear that her daughter has already made a difference in the lives of those around her.

Her gentle and sweet spirit encourages her hard-working mum to continue to see the world in a positive light and shower others with kindness – even on her worst days.

Sarah continued on to show the nine-year-old how much she treasures her unique character.

“If I had to choose between loving you and breathing, I would use my last breath to tell you how much I love you. Happy Birthday Charlotte.”

Last year, the Cruel Intentions star gave Charlotte the most delicious birthday gift – a home-baked, sparkly cake. Decorated with hues of gold and pink, the tasty treat towered over the kitchen table.

Sarah has always encouraged her children to be creative and even started her own company, Foodstirs, that sells child-friendly baking kits.

Charlotte’s brother’s birthday is just two days after hers and will be celebrating tomorrow.

We wish both Charlotte and Rocky a happy birthday and hope they continue to cherish all the love Sarah has for them.

We've no doubt that little Charlotte has grand plans for her future and are excited to see what she does next.